Wood County law enforcement agencies receive funding

By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Two law enforcement agencies in Wood County will receive federal funding.

The Parkersburg Police Department and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office will receive $43,936.

The grants were announced on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.

The funding aims to help protect victims of domestic abuse and stalking, treat youth opioid addiction, and support the purchase of new equipment.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Justice. Specifically, from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program.

