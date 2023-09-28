Arts and entertainment events happening September 28th-October 1st across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening September 28th-October 1st across the Mid-Ohio Valley!
By Henry Grof
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, September 28th

  • Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco
  • Carved/ Decorated Pumpkin Contest
  • The Four WV Regionalists: Depicting Appalachia 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Barlow Fair 3:00pm - 9:00pm @ Barlow Fairgrounds
  • D.I.Y. Loom Bracelets- ages 8+ 3:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention- Advanced 3:00pm - 4:00pm @ Emerson Library
  • Galaxy Art Class- ages 5-13 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Adult Craft- Paint Your Masterpiece 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Riviera Book Club 6:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • September Song Colony 6:30pm @ The Stage Door 224 Putnam St Marietta

Friday, September 29th

  • Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco
  • Barlow Fair 8:00am - 10:00pm @ Barlow Fairgrounds
  • Tiny S.T.E.A.Mers Classes- ages 2-5 9:30am - 11:00am @ Discovery World- Market St
  • Drawing Workshop- teens and adults 10:00am - 11:30am @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • The Four WV Regionalists: Depicting Appalachia 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Pkb Art Center
  • Preschool Prep Story Time 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library
  • Lock and Lunch Cruise 12:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Afterschool Teen Hangout 3:00pm - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Mandala Pumpkin Learnshop! 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ The Watering Can Art Studio, GCM
  • Jazz on the River 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Harvest Moon Flow- Yoga at Point Park 6:30pm - 7:45pm @ Point Park
  • Abstract Textural Fall Tree Finetime 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • See How They Run- the play 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Saturday, September 30th

  • Parkersburg South High School Band Fest 9:00am @ Erikson All Sports Facility- Parkersburg
  • Museum Day! 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
  • Sew Much Fun- Beginner Sewing Class- ages 8-13 10:00am - 11:00am @ Discovery World
  • The Four WV Regionalists: Depicting Appalachia 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Parkersburg Pop Con 2023 11:00am - 5:00pm @ WVU-P
  • Celebrate Parkersburg! 12:00pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Fall Mud Bog 12:00pm @ Butcher Bend Rd Mineral Wells, WV
  • Willow Island Lock and Lunch Cruise 12:00pm - 4:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Auditions-The Spongebob Musical- ages 8-18 1:00pm - 4:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Mutts Gone Nuts! 2:00pm - 3:30pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • River Road Music Festival 4:00pm - 10:00pm @ Henderson Hall Plantation
  • Marietta’s 62nd Band O Rama 5:00pm @ Don Drumm Stadium
  • Mutts Gone Nuts! 5:00pm - 6:30pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • POUND and Paranormal! 5:15pm @ The Anchorage Marietta OH
  • Farm to table Dinner 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Front Street Ghost Trek 8:00pm - 9:15pm @ Front St Marietta OH by Fountains
  • See How They Run- the play 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Sunday, October 1st

  • Barlow Fair 8:00am - 4:00pm @ Barlow Fairgrounds
  • Lockapalooza 9:00am - 4:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Apples and Ice Cream! 12:00pm - 4:00pm @ Hidden Hills Orchard- St Rt 26 Marietta OH
  • See How They Run- the play 2:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Dwight Icenhower- Elvis Impersonator 3:00pm @ Stuart’s Opera House
  • Parkersburg Choral Society 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Auditions- The Spongebob Musical- ages 8-18 5:00pm - 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

