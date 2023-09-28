Arts and entertainment events happening September 28th-October 1st across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, September 28th

Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco

Carved/ Decorated Pumpkin Contest

The Four WV Regionalists: Depicting Appalachia 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Barlow Fair 3:00pm - 9:00pm @ Barlow Fairgrounds

D.I.Y. Loom Bracelets- ages 8+ 3:00pm @ Belpre Public Library

Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library

Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention- Advanced 3:00pm - 4:00pm @ Emerson Library

Galaxy Art Class- ages 5-13 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library

Adult Craft- Paint Your Masterpiece 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Riviera Book Club 6:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

September Song Colony 6:30pm @ The Stage Door 224 Putnam St Marietta

Friday, September 29th

Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco

Barlow Fair 8:00am - 10:00pm @ Barlow Fairgrounds

Tiny S.T.E.A.Mers Classes- ages 2-5 9:30am - 11:00am @ Discovery World- Market St

Drawing Workshop- teens and adults 10:00am - 11:30am @ Parkersburg Art Center

Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

The Four WV Regionalists: Depicting Appalachia 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Pkb Art Center

Preschool Prep Story Time 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library

Lock and Lunch Cruise 12:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Afterschool Teen Hangout 3:00pm - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Mandala Pumpkin Learnshop! 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ The Watering Can Art Studio, GCM

Jazz on the River 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Harvest Moon Flow- Yoga at Point Park 6:30pm - 7:45pm @ Point Park

Abstract Textural Fall Tree Finetime 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

See How They Run- the play 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Saturday, September 30th

Parkersburg South High School Band Fest 9:00am @ Erikson All Sports Facility- Parkersburg

Museum Day! 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum

Sew Much Fun- Beginner Sewing Class- ages 8-13 10:00am - 11:00am @ Discovery World

The Four WV Regionalists: Depicting Appalachia 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Parkersburg Pop Con 2023 11:00am - 5:00pm @ WVU-P

Celebrate Parkersburg! 12:00pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park

Fall Mud Bog 12:00pm @ Butcher Bend Rd Mineral Wells, WV

Willow Island Lock and Lunch Cruise 12:00pm - 4:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Auditions-The Spongebob Musical- ages 8-18 1:00pm - 4:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Mutts Gone Nuts! 2:00pm - 3:30pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

River Road Music Festival 4:00pm - 10:00pm @ Henderson Hall Plantation

Marietta’s 62nd Band O Rama 5:00pm @ Don Drumm Stadium

Mutts Gone Nuts! 5:00pm - 6:30pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

POUND and Paranormal! 5:15pm @ The Anchorage Marietta OH

Farm to table Dinner 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

Front Street Ghost Trek 8:00pm - 9:15pm @ Front St Marietta OH by Fountains

See How They Run- the play 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Sunday, October 1st

Barlow Fair 8:00am - 4:00pm @ Barlow Fairgrounds

Lockapalooza 9:00am - 4:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Apples and Ice Cream! 12:00pm - 4:00pm @ Hidden Hills Orchard- St Rt 26 Marietta OH

See How They Run- the play 2:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Dwight Icenhower- Elvis Impersonator 3:00pm @ Stuart’s Opera House

Parkersburg Choral Society 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Auditions- The Spongebob Musical- ages 8-18 5:00pm - 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

