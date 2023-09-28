Arts and entertainment events happening September 28th-October 1st across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, September 28th
- Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco
- Carved/ Decorated Pumpkin Contest
- The Four WV Regionalists: Depicting Appalachia 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Barlow Fair 3:00pm - 9:00pm @ Barlow Fairgrounds
- D.I.Y. Loom Bracelets- ages 8+ 3:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
- Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
- Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention- Advanced 3:00pm - 4:00pm @ Emerson Library
- Galaxy Art Class- ages 5-13 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
- Adult Craft- Paint Your Masterpiece 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Riviera Book Club 6:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- September Song Colony 6:30pm @ The Stage Door 224 Putnam St Marietta
Friday, September 29th
- Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco
- Barlow Fair 8:00am - 10:00pm @ Barlow Fairgrounds
- Tiny S.T.E.A.Mers Classes- ages 2-5 9:30am - 11:00am @ Discovery World- Market St
- Drawing Workshop- teens and adults 10:00am - 11:30am @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- The Four WV Regionalists: Depicting Appalachia 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Pkb Art Center
- Preschool Prep Story Time 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library
- Lock and Lunch Cruise 12:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Afterschool Teen Hangout 3:00pm - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Mandala Pumpkin Learnshop! 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ The Watering Can Art Studio, GCM
- Jazz on the River 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Harvest Moon Flow- Yoga at Point Park 6:30pm - 7:45pm @ Point Park
- Abstract Textural Fall Tree Finetime 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- See How They Run- the play 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Saturday, September 30th
- Parkersburg South High School Band Fest 9:00am @ Erikson All Sports Facility- Parkersburg
- Museum Day! 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
- Sew Much Fun- Beginner Sewing Class- ages 8-13 10:00am - 11:00am @ Discovery World
- The Four WV Regionalists: Depicting Appalachia 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Parkersburg Pop Con 2023 11:00am - 5:00pm @ WVU-P
- Celebrate Parkersburg! 12:00pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
- Fall Mud Bog 12:00pm @ Butcher Bend Rd Mineral Wells, WV
- Willow Island Lock and Lunch Cruise 12:00pm - 4:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Auditions-The Spongebob Musical- ages 8-18 1:00pm - 4:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Mutts Gone Nuts! 2:00pm - 3:30pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- River Road Music Festival 4:00pm - 10:00pm @ Henderson Hall Plantation
- Marietta’s 62nd Band O Rama 5:00pm @ Don Drumm Stadium
- Mutts Gone Nuts! 5:00pm - 6:30pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- POUND and Paranormal! 5:15pm @ The Anchorage Marietta OH
- Farm to table Dinner 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Front Street Ghost Trek 8:00pm - 9:15pm @ Front St Marietta OH by Fountains
- See How They Run- the play 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Sunday, October 1st
- Barlow Fair 8:00am - 4:00pm @ Barlow Fairgrounds
- Lockapalooza 9:00am - 4:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Apples and Ice Cream! 12:00pm - 4:00pm @ Hidden Hills Orchard- St Rt 26 Marietta OH
- See How They Run- the play 2:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Dwight Icenhower- Elvis Impersonator 3:00pm @ Stuart’s Opera House
- Parkersburg Choral Society 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Auditions- The Spongebob Musical- ages 8-18 5:00pm - 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
