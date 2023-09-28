Band of the Week: Williamstown High School

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown High School marching band has a slight decrease in members because of a large graduating class but hopes are high for the Pride of Williamstown.

Fifth-year band director, Jed Corra said despite the decrease in numbers, their 40 current band members is still a significant increase from his first year with the program.

He says the younger leaders are stepping up to the challenge.

“We went from last year having fourteen seniors and then we had a lot of eighth graders and nothing in the middle. We are still bottom heavy because more than half of the band is eighth and ninth grade.”

Corra said they have competed in two competitions to this point, with the Oil & Gas festival being the most recent.

“At the Oil and Gas festival there were 16 to 18 bands that participated. The oil and gas festival has a grade system of bronze, silver or gold. In our field show we were one of the six bands to get gold and we were one point away from actually being one of the honor bands with the other bands that.”

As for the halftime show, this year’s theme is Muppet Madness.

Junior drum major Rivion Bennett said the band is enjoying the performance.

“We have Mah Na Mah Na, Moving Right Along, Rainbow Connection, and the Muppets theme from the movies and tv shows. We usually get to pick but this year Mr. Corra was wondering hey would you guys be okay with the Muppets, and it was pretty much a unanimous vote they we all wanted to do it this year. It’s been a pretty fun show so far.”

Sara Young is a junior drum major and clarinetist.

She said the support from the community and other band members is amazing.

“I’ve grown close to a lot of people in the band, I consider most of them family too. Everyone is just really nice and supportive, especially the section that I’m in and conducting with Rivion just having that practice time together. Mr. Corra too being the instructor helping out all of the time it’s amazing.”

The Pride of Williamstown has two competitions this weekend with a competition at Warren High School the following weekend.

