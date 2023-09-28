Belpre man charged with multiple child sex crimes

(heliopix - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) – A man from Belpre was indicted on 24 charges related to child sex crimes.

Jonathon E. Wharton is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual assault, two counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust, one count of distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, one count of sending, distributing, exhibiting, possessing, displaying, or transporting material by a parent, guardian, or custodian depicting a child engaged in sexually explicit conduct, one count of sexual exploitation by a parent, guardian, custodian or persons in a position of trust of a child, and 17 counts of possession of child erotica. All of these charges are felonies.

Wharton was indicted on Sept. 14, 2023, in the Wood County Circuit Court.

Wharton was investigated after a complaint was made to law enforcement by a minor alleging an inappropriate sexual relationship, according to court documents.

Wharton’s phone was seized and sexually explicit images of at least one minor were found, according to law enforcement.

Wharton was arrested in June of 2022. According to officials with the Wood County Circuit Court, he posted a $10,000 bond the same day of his arrest before he was taken to North Central Regional Jail.

Wharton is expected to be arraigned on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

