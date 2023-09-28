Commissioner pleased with work made by county grant department

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County’s grant department has been making strides since its inception in early 2022.

The grant department is made up of Rob Grant and Phillip Schaffer.

The department has acquired grant money for public health, law enforcement, and broadband in Washington County.

County commissioner Charlie Schilling said the commission was motivated to launch a grant department to compete for available monies at the state and federal level.

Schillings talks about the competitive nature of the grant process.

“The grant process comes in cycles. We might not see the same type of relevancy over the next few years and the grants might be harder to obtain. When you have that experience and the same type of connection with state and federal government, I think it’s important to have these type of departments in place to make sure we are working with all entities inside the county.”

Schilling said the department has saved the county a significant amount of money in administration fees over the last 18 months.

