FDA expects amoxicillin shortage; how it impacts the Mid-Ohio Valley

According to the FDA, liquid forms of amoxicillin, typically used to treat children for upper respiratory infections, and earaches, are still experiencing supply issues.
Pharmacist Taylor Cox Wood said there are alternatives to amoxicillin.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Food and Drug Administration is anticipating a shortage of amoxicillin for the second winter in a row.

According to the FDA, liquid forms of amoxicillin, typically used to treat children for upper respiratory infections, and earaches, are still experiencing supply issues.

Pharmacist Taylor Cox Wood said there are alternatives to amoxicillin.

She said she is working with other pharmacies to supplement any potential supply issues.

“I have spoken to other pharmacies in the area asking if we do have specific antibiotics in stock and I have been able to help most of them so far. Our pharmacy hasn’t been personally affected by the shortage. I haven’t seen that yet, but I am talking to other pharmacies and transferring prescriptions specifically for their children.”

Amoxicillin in pill or capsule form does not appear to be affected by the shortage, as it is not listed on the FDA drug shortage database.

