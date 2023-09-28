Marietta College Interim President explains potential discontinuation of programs

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College is planning to phase out up to 10 academic programs.

The college’s Interim President Dr. Margret Drugovich provided information on the process and what choices students have depending on the outcome.

Dr. Drugovich shared that faculty members evaluated the programs over the past year and presented their recommendations.

Following this process 10 programs have been recommended to be phased out.

This process could look different for each student if their program passes the recommendation according to Dr. Drugovich.

“We’re going to make every effort to do something called a teach out to make sure that if we’re able to help each one of those students graduate we do, and certainly the juniors and seniors. For students who are not juniors and seniors, we are going to have to work with them individually to decide whether we’re able to teach them out or we can assist them in taking a different path here at Marietta, or if necessary, helping to transfer them to another institution,” said Dr. Drugovich.

At this time nothing is confirmed. Dr. Drugovich explains that all 10 programs could be discontinued or less depending on how the board of trustees’ vote.

“These recommendations will go to them in October, and they will make a final decision. They can make any decision they would like. They could accept all of our recommendations as a set, or they could accept only some of the recommendations. The final decision really rests with them. I would expect that they would make some decision of some kind, of some nature; in October when they meet,” said Dr. Drugovich.

The college has 1,171 students total and 53 of them are in programs that could be impacted. Out of those 53 students, 22 of them are freshman or sophomores and would potentially have to look into other options for completing their degree.

We also talked with a student that could be impacted by the proposed change.

