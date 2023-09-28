Marietta College plans to discontinue 10 academic programs

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College emailed students to inform them of a plan to phase out 10 academic programs.

According to the email obtained by WTAP, the programs recommended to be discontinued are:

Asian Studies

Athletic Training (master’s)

Environmental Engineering

ESL & Linguistics

Global Leadership

Land & Energy Management

Music Education

Music Therapy

Spanish

Vocal Performance

Marietta College’s president, provost and curriculum committee support the Academic Program Evaluation Task Force’s recommendation to phase out the programs.

If approved, the decision would affect five percent of the student population with nearly two percent of students being unable to complete their declared major, according to Tom Perry, Marietta’s Vice President for Communication & Brand Management.

Senior music therapy major Emma Searing shared their reaction to the news.

“We didn’t have any prenotion this was coming. It’s really hit the underclassmen hard because it affects them most. Juniors and Seniors should be able to finish out their degrees, but freshmen and sophomores are basically told to transfer or change their degree. A lot of them are questioning why they were told to come here or allowed to come here under these degrees if they knew there was a chance they were being cut.”

Since the announcement, Searing said students are working to prevent the decision from becoming final.

“Some of our emotions dissipated once we started talking about what we can do. That’s where fliers and the ideas for the petition came out. I’m very proud of our underclassmen because they have those fliers out almost as soon as we got the news, I’m very surprised with how quickly they reacted.”

The decision is not final until Marietta College’s president Dr. Margaret Drugovich asks the Board of Trustees to formally approve the plan in October.

We have an interview scheduled with Marietta College’s president to learn more about this process.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.