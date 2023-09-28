Mobile clinic to be purchased for Wirt, Jackson Counties

((Source: stock image/Pexels))
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) – The Wirt County Health Service Association will receive federal funds to purchase a mobile clinic.

The clinic will be used for primary care, behavioral health, and dental care in Wirt and Jackson Counties.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services provided the Wirt County Health Service Association with $200,000 to purchase the clinic.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced the plans for the mobile clinic on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

Organizations throughout West Virginia will receive $8,835,000 to expand and strengthen health services, according to Manchin.

