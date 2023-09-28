New show at Actors Guild promises laughter, opens Friday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Actors Guild of Parkersburg opens its production of “See How They Run” Friday, September 29, 2023.

The comedy is a British Farce that cast members say is full of hijinks, mistaken identity, and trouble.

Cast and crew have been working on the show for about three months.

Staci Morgan, playing the Penelope Toop, and Joe Stevens, playing Bishop of Lax, say the show requires a lot of quick, fast-paced dialogue. Stephens also says there is a lot of physical comedy. Because of this, lots of practicing was needed.

The opening night is Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Other shows are on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8 p.m., a matinee Sunday October 1, 2023 at 2:30 p.m..

The following weekend will have shows at 8 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $10 on opening night, $20 for adults, and $18 for students and seniors. Tickets can be bought on the Actors Guild Website, here.

Without giving away spoilers, Morgan and Stephens said their favorite part of the show is a big chase scene.

