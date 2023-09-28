New show at Actors Guild promises laughter, opens Friday

“See How They Run” is a British Farce
Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Actors Guild of Parkersburg(Zach Shrivers)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Actors Guild of Parkersburg opens its production of “See How They Run” Friday, September 29, 2023.

The comedy is a British Farce that cast members say is full of hijinks, mistaken identity, and trouble.

Cast and crew have been working on the show for about three months.

Staci Morgan, playing the Penelope Toop, and Joe Stevens, playing Bishop of Lax, say the show requires a lot of quick, fast-paced dialogue. Stephens also says there is a lot of physical comedy. Because of this, lots of practicing was needed.

The opening night is Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Other shows are on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8 p.m., a matinee Sunday October 1, 2023 at 2:30 p.m..

The following weekend will have shows at 8 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $10 on opening night, $20 for adults, and $18 for students and seniors. Tickets can be bought on the Actors Guild Website, here.

Without giving away spoilers, Morgan and Stephens said their favorite part of the show is a big chase scene.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle crash temporarily shuts down traffic on Memorial Bridge
K-9 River passed away unexpectedly
Marietta PD release K-9′s cause of death from July
Mary A. Bookman
UPDATE: Pleasants County daycare worker pleads guilty to biting child
A passionate public forum addresses public camping ordinance.
Parkersburg City Council votes to adopt a ban on camping on public grounds
Stephen Erick Morrison
Obituary: Morrison, Stephen Erick

Latest News

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening September 28th-October 1st across the...
Artsbridge- September 28th
Artsbridge Logo 2023
Arts and entertainment events happening September 28th-October 1st across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Parkersburg's police chief discusses department data.
Parkersburg’s police chief compares department data through the years from crime to staffing
Washington County commissioner Charlie Schilling said the commission was motivated to launch a...
Commissioner pleased with work made by county grant department