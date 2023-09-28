Parkersburg Area Jaycees have multiple volunteer opportunities coming up in October!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Area Jaycees will be offering multiple volunteer opportunities coming up in the month of October!

The Jaycees are a young professionals networking group for people ages 18-40. They do a lot of different things within the community, but their main thing is volunteering!

They also host networking events and personal development workshops as well!

The first event will be held at Marietta College on Monday, October 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. While this is not a volunteering opportunity, but they will be helping at the big entrepreneurship workshop the college is hosting!

Marketing Chair, Bridget Poston, for the Parkersburg Area Jaycees, will be giving a presentation on email marketing and how people can grow their businesses and expand their sales.

The second event is on Sunday, October 8, as the Jaycees will be volunteering at the Lowell October Fest in Lowell, Ohio. Even though the festival is Friday-Sunday, the Jaycees will only be volunteering on Sunday.

The third event is an annual event the Jaycees volunteer with, and it is their Truck or Treat! For those not familiar with Trunk or Treat, it is when you dress up the trunk of your car and kids come trick or treating!

If you are interested in joining the Parkersburg Area Jaycees you can do that by reaching out to them directly on their Facebook page.

If you are interested in joining the Parkersburg Area Jaycees you can do that by reaching out to them directly on their Facebook page.

