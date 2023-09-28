Police officer details night of alleged murder in day four of Hernandez Diaz trial

The murder trial of Oscar Hernandez Diaz continued into its fourth day on Thursday.
Police officer details night of alleged murder in day four of Hernandez Diaz trial
By Chase Campbell
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The murder trial of Oscar Hernandez Diaz continued into its fourth day on Thursday.

Hernandez Diaz is accused of murdering Abraham Olvera in May of 2022.

Thursday morning, Sgt. Wesley Thomas of the Marietta Police Department testified about the night of the alleged murder. Thomas was among the first officers to respond to the initial 911 call and he gave Olvera chest compressions until EMTs arrived.

Thomas described searching Hernandez Diaz’s apartment, where he found the alleged murder weapon. “The bed on the northeast corner of the apartment, or excuse me, the bedroom. I noticed a large katana sword,” Thomas said. “A very, very large sword. As I shined my flashlight on it, I noticed a red tint on the blade, which was consistent with the coloring of blood.”

The trial of Oscar Hernandez Diaz is expected to last up to three weeks.

