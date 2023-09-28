Public defender’s office celebrates the end of National Recovery Month

By Kheron Alston
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today the public defender’s office celebrated the end of the National Recovery Month by bringing together local agencies that help achieve the goal of recovery for clients.

Angela Brunicardi Doss and Malorie Chadock believe that bringing together people who are dealing with similar things or people that have the same goal in mind creates the sense of community.

“Just to be able to have an event where we’re all under one roof and we’re all celebrating each other and thanking each other for this collaborative effort.” said Doss. “I think with this celebration we’re all trying to reach out to people to show them recovery is possible and it can lead to a positive, better life for those individuals,” said Chadock.

That speaks to the message that is conveyed across recovery that it is best to change your environment and the people you are around to build a better you.

