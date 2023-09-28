Thrill The World returns to the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Parkersburg community came together again this year to practice for Thrill The World. This will be their 12th year holding the event and it is for all ages! Thrill The World takes place every year where the community comes together and dances to Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

This year the group feels that their numbers have grown and they keep growing each year. the goal of this event is to get people dancing all over the world at the same time.

“It was a Guinness World Records attempt to get as many people dancing Michael Jackson’s Thriller at the same time, on the same day, via the internet globally. All over the world.” said Tiffanee Rice.

Parkersburg residents, Bobbie Jo and Maryann, expressed howe excited they were for this event.

“We look forward to this every single year because we have so much fun.” they said.

This year they are collecting donations for Molly’s Pet Pantry from participants in the dance.

They will be holding practices on Wednesday’s at the YMCA from 7pm to 7:30pm, Thursday’s at the Amputee Center from 7pm to 7:30pm, and on Saturday mornings at the YMCA from 10:30am to 11am.

They will be performing this on October 28th, but the location has yet to be decided.

