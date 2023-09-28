Thrill The World returns to the Mid-Ohio Valley

Thrill the World returns to the MOV
Thrill the World returns to the MOV(Hailey Lanham)
By Hailey Lanham
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Parkersburg community came together again this year to practice for Thrill The World. This will be their 12th year holding the event and it is for all ages! Thrill The World takes place every year where the community comes together and dances to Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

This year the group feels that their numbers have grown and they keep growing each year. the goal of this event is to get people dancing all over the world at the same time.

“It was a Guinness World Records attempt to get as many people dancing Michael Jackson’s Thriller at the same time, on the same day, via the internet globally. All over the world.” said Tiffanee Rice.

Parkersburg residents, Bobbie Jo and Maryann, expressed howe excited they were for this event.

“We look forward to this every single year because we have so much fun.” they said.

This year they are collecting donations for Molly’s Pet Pantry from participants in the dance.

They will be holding practices on Wednesday’s at the YMCA from 7pm to 7:30pm, Thursday’s at the Amputee Center from 7pm to 7:30pm, and on Saturday mornings at the YMCA from 10:30am to 11am.

They will be performing this on October 28th, but the location has yet to be decided.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New drug unit makes four arrests.
New local drug unit makes four arrests
Cars wreck on Blennerhassett Heights Road.
Head-on collision blocks off section of road
Mary A. Bookman
UPDATE: Pleasants County daycare worker pleads guilty to biting child
One seriously injured in crash near Pleasants Power
Two-vehicle crash temporarily shuts down traffic on Memorial Bridge

Latest News

Public defender’s office celebrates the end of National Recovery Month
Public defender’s office celebrates the end of National Recovery Month
Senior music therapy major Emma Searing shared their reaction to the news.
Marietta College plans to discontinue 10 academic programs
Hernandez Diaz is accused of stabbing Abraham Olvera to death with a samurai sword in May of...
Forensic scientist testifies in day three of Hernandez Diaz murder trial
Local political parties offer perspectives on Ohio Issue 1
Local political parties offer perspectives on Ohio Issue 1