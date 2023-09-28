Wood County Commission votes to help fund urgent sewer project in Lubeck PSD

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission is giving funding to the Lubeck Public Service District to fix a damaged sewer system that poses an issue to residents of one Washington neighborhood.

Thursday morning, the commissioners voted unanimously to give $40,000 to the Lubeck PSD to fix damage to the sewer on Blue Bird Lane in Washington.

Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council Community Development Director Luke Peters said a sinkhole on the street combined with heavy rain caused one of the manholes on the street to sink and caused sanitary sewer lines to separate.

There’s also damage to a culvert in the area.

Peters said a temporary line has been put in place, but said a more permanent solution is needed soon.

“If there was heavy rain, then the temporary line might not hold, and in addition, further washout would mean what’s flowing through those pipes is just going to go into the ground and the sinkhole. Which would be, you know, an environmental issue. As well as further affecting those people’s ability to be in their homes.”

Peters said five customers on the street are affected by the issue.

He said with the funding from the commission plus some from the state secured, the project to fix the issue should be out to bid within the next week.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.