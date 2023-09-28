Wood County Remote Victim Outreach Project will start Monday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - – Domestic violence and sexual assault victims in Wood County will soon have a way to file petitions and attend follow-up hearings without having to be in the same building with the people they are seeking protection from.

Starting Monday a virtual way of attending hearings will be brought to Wood County. Wood County will be the eighth county that has the proper systems to allow this transition. Kanawha, Cabell, Mason, Lincoln, Wayne, Jefferson, Ohio and now Wood counties have the proper technology and Greenbrier, Harrison, Monongalia , Wyoming and Mercer counties will soon be added.

Previously, victims of domestic violence and sexual assault had to go in person to magistrate court to seek domestic violence protective orders or personal safety orders, and they had to attend follow-up hearings in magistrate court and family court in person. Now in Wood County, victims have the option of filing a petition and participating in the court hearings remotely from the Wood County Family Crisis Intervention Center.

Director of Court Services, Lisa Tackett, believes that as this program continues to grow it will only allow safer, more efficient cases to begin.

“The advocacy centers, the rape crisis centers and the domestic violence advocacy centers might be a way to give these victims the opportunity to have this ability to talk with the advocates and get safety plans in place,” Tackett said.

The Remote Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Outreach Project is made possible by funding through West Virginia’s Division of Justice and Community Services, the state administering agency for the STOP Violence Against Women Grant Program.

