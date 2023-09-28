Wood County Schools held job fair in hopes to fill positions

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time ever Wood County Schools held a job fair strictly for Wood County positions. With this being the first time ever it shows how much the school district is in need of filling positions.

“We need positions in just about every area and we’re not alone in that statewide and to some extent a national issue,” said Communications Coordinator, Michael Erb.

Although this is the first job fair of it’s kind this isn’t unfamiliar territory for the school district.

“There has always been shortages in specific areas. This is one of the first times that we’ve seen this kind of widespread of positions being left open and needing to be filled. We’ve always had certain jobs/ specialties that were difficult to fill,” said Erb.

But why are there so many job openings for Wood County Schools?

“In general there is just more people that are hiring, there are more jobs available and definitely the need for some of these positions has grown because we have expanded some of our services,” he said.

