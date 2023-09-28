Wood County Schools held job fair in hopes to fill positions

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time ever Wood County Schools held a job fair strictly for Wood County positions. With this being the first time ever it shows how much the school district is in need of filling positions.

“We need positions in just about every area and we’re not alone in that statewide and to some extent a national issue,” said Communications Coordinator, Michael Erb.

Although this is the first job fair of it’s kind this isn’t unfamiliar territory for the school district.

“There has always been shortages in specific areas. This is one of the first times that we’ve seen this kind of widespread of positions being left open and needing to be filled. We’ve always had certain jobs/ specialties that were difficult to fill,” said Erb.

But why are there so many job openings for Wood County Schools?

“In general there is just more people that are hiring, there are more jobs available and definitely the need for some of these positions has grown because we have expanded some of our services,” he said.

For more information about job listings and qualifications you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-9 River passed away unexpectedly
Marietta PD release K-9′s cause of death from July
Two-vehicle crash temporarily shuts down traffic on Memorial Bridge
Senior music therapy major Emma Searing shared their reaction to the news.
Marietta College plans to discontinue 10 academic programs
Mary A. Bookman
UPDATE: Pleasants County daycare worker pleads guilty to biting child
Stephen Erick Morrison
Obituary: Morrison, Stephen Erick

Latest News

Wood County Remote Victim Outreach Project will start Monday
Wood County Remote Victim Outreach Project will start Monday
The Jaycees are a young professionals networking group for people ages 18-40.
Parkersburg Area Jaycees have multiple volunteer opportunities coming up in October!
Wood County Commission votes to help fund urgent sewer project in Lubeck PSD
Wood County Commission votes to help fund urgent sewer project in Lubeck PSD
Police officer details night of alleged murder in day four of Hernandez Diaz trial
Police officer details night of alleged murder in day four of Hernandez Diaz trial