Brother of alleged victim testifies in day five of Hernandez Diaz murder trial

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The first week of the murder trial of Oscar Hernandez Diaz wrapped up with testimony from a family member of the alleged murder victim.

Axell Olvera Casamiro, brother of alleged victim Abraham Olvera, told the jury about the events that led up to his brother’s death.

Casamiro said that he got into an argument with Oscar Hernandez Diaz and his brother Isaac on the afternoon of May 21, 2022 over unequal workplace treatment. The Olveras and the Hernandez Diazes were all employed by Greenleaf Landscapes as seasonal workers.

Eventually Oscar Hernandez Diaz and Casamiro came to blows, with Casmiro’s brother Abraham and Hernandez Diaz’s brother Isaac becoming involved.

Casamiro said later that night, Isaac and Oscar Hernandez Diaz came to their apartment armed with a katana and started smashing the windows. Casamiro said Abraham got too close to one window and was stabbed by Oscar Hernandez Diaz.

The trial of Oscar Hernandez Diaz will continue next week.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.