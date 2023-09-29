Chemours releases statement about employees exposed to by-product chemical

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, three Chemours employees performing routine maintenance procedures may have been exposed to PFIB, (perfluoroisobutene), a by-product chemical created as part of the manufacturing process.

The three Chemours employees were treated onsite by the Chemours medical team, transferred by ambulance to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center for evaluation, and were later transferred to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center for further evaluation.

Chemours says they are thankful for the quick response of its on-site team. This incident was contained on-site, and there are no ongoing release or off-site impacts to the community.

Chemours said its primary focus right now is on the safety and well-being of its employees, and they say they are committed to supporting employees and their families in this process.

Chemours is in the process of conducting its investigation into the incident’s cause.

