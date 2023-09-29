Chemours releases statement about employees exposed to by-product chemical

Chemours releases statement about employees exposed to by-product chemical
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, three Chemours employees performing routine maintenance procedures may have been exposed to PFIB, (perfluoroisobutene), a by-product chemical created as part of the manufacturing process.

The three Chemours employees were treated onsite by the Chemours medical team, transferred by ambulance to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center for evaluation, and were later transferred to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center for further evaluation.

Chemours says they are thankful for the quick response of its on-site team. This incident was contained on-site, and there are no ongoing release or off-site impacts to the community.

Chemours said its primary focus right now is on the safety and well-being of its employees, and they say they are committed to supporting employees and their families in this process.

Chemours is in the process of conducting its investigation into the incident’s cause.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senior music therapy major Emma Searing shared their reaction to the news.
Marietta College plans to discontinue 10 academic programs
K-9 River passed away unexpectedly
Marietta PD release K-9′s cause of death from July
Two-vehicle crash temporarily shuts down traffic on Memorial Bridge
Mary A. Bookman
UPDATE: Pleasants County daycare worker pleads guilty to biting child
Stephen Erick Morrison
Obituary: Morrison, Stephen Erick

Latest News

Multiple people arrested in Racine, Ohio
Camden Clark psa
September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
Wood County Remote Victim Outreach Project will start Monday
Wood County Remote Victim Outreach Project will start Monday
Wood County Schools held job fair in hopes to fill positions
Wood County Schools held job fair in hopes to fill positions