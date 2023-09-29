CLICK HERE TO WATCH: Williamstown @ St. Marys football game

Coverage starts with pregame show @ 7:00pm on MeTV
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Click here to watch the matchup between Class A football powers in West Virginia.

The Yellow Jackets are rated as the #2 team in West Virginia’s Class A. The home-standing Blue Devils at the #3 team in Class A.

The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. Kick-off. WTAP’s coverage will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Ryan Wilson and Josian Shueneman on our pregame show.

The battle of unbeaten teams will be played at Bill Hanlin Stadium at St. Marys High School.

[CLICK HERE FOR LIVESTREAM: St. Marys vs. Williamstown football game]

You can watch the game on TV on WTAP’s MeTV channel on 26.2 over the air, channel 19 on Suddenlink, channel 84 on CAS, and channel 17 on Direct TV.

The games will also air LIVE on WTAP.COM, WTAP News App live stream, and WTAP Television Facebook page.

Jim Wharton and Mike Hayden will have the call of the game.

