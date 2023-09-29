Don Godbey Fields vandalism takes a toll - Monetary reward offered for tips on vandals

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sports Association, with the help of one of its sponsors, is offering a monetary reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of people who’ve been vandalizing the Don Godbey Fields.

WTAP has more on this crime’s impact.

Wood County Sports Association Board President and Youth Coach Joshua Curry said the Don Godbey Fields have been vandalized at least five times this year.

“One of the fields - they actually cut the electrical lines going to the main box so we obviously had to pay an electrician to come and redo the electric…” he said.

People have hammered holes into a dug-out, spray painted graffiti, painted windows, and more.

It’s a crime that comes at a literal cost.

“We actually rent our fields out to South High School for softball and they actually have a tarp that they put on the infield and somebody got onto the field and actually shredded the tarp which is about $3,000 to $5,000 in damage just by the event alone,” Curry said.

Curry estimates that vandalism has cost them between $7,500 and $10,000 all-together.

“To see a field destroyed that you put a lot of time and money and effort into to keep it playable and safe for the kids just for acts of vandalism and with no reason at all, I mean, it definitely breaks your heart,” he said.

They’ve had to dip into money set aside for facility and field improvements to take care of the damage, according to Curry.

This comes while they’re bouncing back from the strain of covid.

“Sign ups are starting to come back up so we’re finally starting to plan some renovations that we’ve needed at this facility for a good period of time,” he said.

The cash reward being offered is $1,000. If you have any tips, contact them through their Facebook page Don Godbey Fields, South Parkersburg.

