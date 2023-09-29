Meet Ms. Fizzle! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Ms. Fizzle is a one-year-old domestic medium hair cat
Ms. Fizzle is a one-year old domestic medium hair cat at the HSOV
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Ms. Fizzle! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of Ohio Valley!

Ms. Fizzle is a one-year-old domestic medium hair cat. She is a sweet and loving girl.

She had a litter of kittens, who have all been adopted. She also took care of another kitten while waiting to find her forever home.

Ms. Fizzle came in from a hording situation back around April.

Ms. Fizzle is like a typical cat, liking to cuddle and liking her alone time.

She is great with other cats, but HSOV is unsure about dogs. They suggest a meet-and-greet.

If you would like to adopt Ms. Fizzle or any other pets from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley head on over to https://www.hsov.org/

