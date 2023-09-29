Multiple people arrested in Racine, Ohio

RACINE, Ohio (WTAP) - On September 28, 2023, officers with the Racine Marshal’s Office, assisted by road deputies of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, went to the residence of Sherry Johnson, on Main Street in the Village of Racine; attempting to find Anthony Wervey (wanted for Conspiracy) and Lacie Hawley (wanted for Grand Larceny and Conspiracy] who were both wanted out of Mason, West Virginia.

Law enforcement was met outside of the residence by Raynee Herman and Sherry Johnson. Raynee and Sherry stated they were home alone and no one else was at the residence. While speaking with Raynee and Sherry, officers could hear a man and a woman inside the residence speaking. Sherry and Raynee, both stated no one was inside the residence.

Officers who were covering the back of the residence observed Anthony Wervey, attempt to exit out of the back door, but retreated back inside upon seeing law enforcement. At this time, both Sherry and Raynee were arrested for outstanding warrants by various agencies.

While waiting for additional law enforcement assistance, Jessica Smith arrived at the residence. Jessica was taken into custody and relinquished to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office for a warrant out of Meigs County Court.

Upon the arrival of additional officers, entry was made into the residence. Subsequently, Lacie Hawley and Anthony Wervey, failed to comply with officers’ orders to surrender. Both were located hiding in different closets within the residence.

Anthony Wervey, 33, of Middleport, was arrested for being a Fugitive from Justice from West Virginia, Possession of Fentanyl a Felony of the 4th degree, Conveyance into a Correctional Facility a Felony of 3rd degree and Tampering with Evidence a Felony of the 3rd degree and transported to the Middleport Jail.

Upon arriving at the Middleport Jail, it was discovered Anthony was hiding approximately 17 grams of suspected fentanyl in his underwear.

Lacie M. Hawley, 30, of Racine, was charged with being a Fugitive from Justice x2, a warrant for Aggravated Possession, along with numerous other warrants throughout the state of Ohio, and transported to the Middleport Jail.

Raynee N. Herman, 29, of Racine was charged with Obstructing Justice, a Felony of the 5th degree. Raynee was transported to the Meigs/Athens County line and relinquished to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant out of Athens County for Aggravated Possession.

Sherry Johnson, 29, of Racine, was released due to jail bed space, but will later be charged with Obstructing Justice, a Felony of the 5th Degree. Sherry also had a warrant out of Middleport Mayor’s Court, but was directed to appear at a later date.

Jessica Smith, 29, of Long Bottom, was arrested for warrants out of Meigs County for Drug Trafficking, felony of the 5th degree and Possession of Drugs a Felony of the 5th degree. Custody was relinquished to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, and Jessica was transported to the Middleport Police 3aiI.

