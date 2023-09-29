New Ohio legislative maps change Washington County’s district

The new House district map places Washington County entirely in the 94th district.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Redistricting Commission composed of seven Ohio politicians unanimously approved new legislative district maps on Tuesday after several days of debate and public hearings.

The new House district map places Washington County entirely in the 94th district. In the previous district map, only a small sliver of Washington County was in the 94th, with most of the county in the 95th district.

Washington County Board of Elections Deputy Director Karen Pawloski said having the county all in one district could make some things easier for election officials. “I know in some cases in the past, maybe somebody that lived on one side of the street was part of the 94th, but somebody that lived on the other side of the street was part of the 95th,” Pawloski said. “We no longer have to look at that.”

While Washington County will all be in one district going forward, Athens County has a new split. “The 94th does not have Athens City in it,” Pawloski said. “Basically what it is, it’s the rural part of Athens County, so minus Ohio University and the City of Athens, and all of Meigs County and then all of Washington County.”

The new maps have come under some fire for what some say say is a failure to address persistent issues of gerrymandering in favor of Republican legislators.

Ohio Democratic House Minority Leader Allison Russo, who sits on the Redistricting Commission and voted to approve the new maps, wrote in a statement that, “the harsh reality is you can’t un-gerrymander gerrymandered maps when those in control are unwilling to give up unearned power.”

Karen Pawloski echoed those sentiments. “I am a little disappointed that it doesn’t seem to be the best quality of map as far as getting fair representation from across the state,” she said.

Pawloski said she hopes to see a citizen-led initiative to create a new redistricting commission made up of citizens, rather than politicians, succeed.

