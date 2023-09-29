Planned Parenthood’s free vasectomy clinic runs out of reservations within 48 hours

Appointments for free vasectomies at a Planned Parenthood facility in Oklahoma filled up in...
Appointments for free vasectomies at a Planned Parenthood facility in Oklahoma filled up in less than 48 hours.(Planned Parenthood via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - A social media post about free vasectomy services at a Planned Parenthood in Oklahoma City has gone viral in just a few days.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains made the announcement earlier this month about a free two-day vasectomy clinic being offered in October.

And all of the available spots filled up in less than 48 hours.

The clinic first got the word out on Sept. 19 regarding the two-day event in a Facebook post.

“We’re excited to announce the launch of our vasectomy services,” the clinic shared. “Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to redefine your path to freedom and peace of mind.”

The post has since been shared more than 6,000 times with hundreds of comments.

Those interested can still get on a waitlist for appointments scheduled for Oct. 20 and 21 by contacting the clinic.

A vasectomy is a surgical procedure that stops sperm from leaving the body, providing permanent birth control, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that fewer than one out of 100 women gets pregnant in the year after her male partner undergoes the procedure.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Chemours employees performing routine maintenance procedures may have been exposed to...
Chemours releases statement about employees exposed to by-product chemical
Senior music therapy major Emma Searing shared their reaction to the news.
Marietta College plans to discontinue 10 academic programs
Multiple people arrested in Racine, Ohio
FILE - Akron police are investigating after students reported finding a dead body near their...
Students find woman’s body near school grounds in Ohio
Turnpike Detour A will be in effect until the Turnpike reopens.
West Virginia Turnpike re-opens after semi overturns

Latest News

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
The first week of the murder trial of Oscar Hernandez Diaz wrapped up with testimony from a...
Brother of alleged victim testifies in day five of Hernandez Diaz murder trial
New Ohio legislative maps change Washington County’s district
New Ohio legislative maps change Washington County’s district
Brother of alleged victim testifies in day five of Hernandez Diaz murder trial
Brother of alleged victim testifies in day five of Hernandez Diaz murder trial