PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The month of September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Prostate Cancer is very common with 1 in every 5 men being diagnosed in their lifetime.

In the Mid-Ohio Valley alone, we see approximately 20 cases every 2 to 3 months.

Two doctors from WVU Medicine Camden Clark explained how to detect it early and why it is important to get a PSA blood screening in order to find the best treatment option for you.

“The most common thing that family physicians will order is a PSA which is a blood test that will be shown up on a lab report that will either come back as normal or abnormal and then the patients will generally be referred to us for further evaluation.” said Dr. David Mendoza, Urologist.

“Now, here at Camden Clark we are starting to do Robotic surgery for the Prostate Cancer, and we can offer good robotic treatment for all patients with better outcomes.” said Dr. Ricardo de Almeida, Urologist in Robotic surgery.

Dr. Almeida explains when Robotic surgery is in progress, “you are not alone”. The surgeons are behind the scenes controlling the robot that is very sensitive to their movements performing the surgery.

