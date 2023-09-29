Student Athlete of the Week: Jack Mills

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jack Mills is a senior cross country runner for the Parkersburg Big Reds. Jack takes pride in being a student first and an athlete second, but strives to be the best he can be in both areas.

“My definition of a student athlete is probably a student that works hard in the classroom and in whatever sport you’re participating in,” said Mills. “The way I strive to become the best student athlete is definitely with trying to do my best on the cross country courses, on the track, but also maintaining my strengths in the classroom.”

Jack has a 3.2 GPA and is able to balance his workload between work during school and practices after school. He says his coaches and fellow teammates are what push him to be a better student athlete.

“Guiding me on my journey, definitely the coaches, the program, and my teammates,” Mills said. “Without this team and the program, I definitely don’t think I would be in the place I am now. It’s definitely one of the best in the state.”

In August, Jack was the winner of the Parkersburg Homecoming Two-Mile Race. After finishing second last year, he made it a point to go out and train harder in order to come out on top this time around. He says it gave him a good feeling heading into the season.

“It meant a lot. I got second the year before so it was nice to go out and win,” says Mills. “That race was kind of getting us started for the season. To win it was good for my confidence going into the season.”

Jack says he does not know where he wants to go to college yet, but he wants to study business and law.

