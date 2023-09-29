Tyson, Perdue under investigation for possible child labor violations

Tyson Foods, along with Perdue Farms, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor...
Tyson Foods, along with Perdue Farms, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor for possible child labor law violations.(USDA)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating Perdue Farms and Tyson Foods over possible child labor law violations.

The investigation of the chicken processing plants follows a report from The New York Times earlier this month.

The report mentioned an underage migrant worker was severely injured while working for a sanitation company hired by Perdue in Virginia.

Perdue said it plans to cooperate fully with any government inquiry on this matter and take appropriate actions based on the findings.

Tyson has yet to comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senior music therapy major Emma Searing shared their reaction to the news.
Marietta College plans to discontinue 10 academic programs
Three Chemours employees performing routine maintenance procedures may have been exposed to...
Chemours releases statement about employees exposed to by-product chemical
Turnpike Detour A will be in effect until the Turnpike reopens.
West Virginia Turnpike re-opens after semi overturns
FILE - Akron police are investigating after students reported finding a dead body near their...
Students find woman’s body near school grounds in Ohio
Belpre man charged with multiple child sex crimes

Latest News

A sharp increase in gas costs drove the August price increase,.
Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge shows a slight rise
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
LNL: Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dead at 90
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
Clock is ticking as United Autoworkers threaten to expand strikes against Detroit automakers
Girl Scouts of the USA says prices vary because local councils set them.
Girl Scout cookies could cost you a little more this year