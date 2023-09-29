Vienna officials look at new ways to approach future kayak launch

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna’s kayak launch has run into multiple challenges. Vienna City Council discussed the plans at Thursday night’s council meeting.

Vienna officials are currently looking at other options for locations, according to Mayor Randy Rapp. He said this is due to unexpected costs as well as issues with water depth at the original location.

Rapp said officials are looking to shift the plans for the launch to a deeper part of the river where it was originally planned or to Spencer’s Landing.

“We think, with the new location, there will be less site prep. It will require less as far as the actual installation itself and so that’s one of the reasons why we want to explore that to see if we can get the cost lowered,” he explained.

The city is also planning for more testing in order to plan for the best possible facility.

“We’re in between Williamstown and Parkersburg and Marietta. You know, obviously people that like to kayak come down the Ohio River. If we’re in the middle and we’ve got amenities there, they can certainly stop or our people can go either direction,” Rapp said.

Vienna City Officials will hold a series of public meetings to get the public’s input on what they want from the kayak launch as well as how they want to see the 12th Street river front developed.

