2023 Football Frenzy Week 7 Recap

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

WTAP Football Frenzy September 29 First Block

WTAP Football Frenzy September 29 Second Block

WTAP Football Frenzy September 29 Third Block

WTAP Football Frenzy September 29 Fourth Block

We have entered the final half of the season in Mid-Ohio Valley high school football, as teams are starting to separate themselves as playoff contenders.

It was a top three match up in Class A at Bill Hanlin Stadium, as the St. Marys Blue Devils were hosting the defending state champion Williamstown Yellowjackets. Williamstown was able to squeak out a 12-8 victory. Yellowjackets quarterback Maxwell Molessa went down with a neck injury in the second quarter, and according to Williamstown head coach Chris Beck, he seems to be doing alright.

The Parkersburg Big Reds dropped their second straight game as they fell to George Washington 22-11.

The Fort Frye Cadets have dropped their second straight game, as they fall to Twin States League opponent Point Pleasant 20-13.

The Waterford Wildcats continue their strong season with a 49-7 win over Southern.

The Belpre Golden Eagles fell to Trimble at home 40-0.

The Ritchie County Rebels got a much-needed win on the road over Ravenswood 30-14.

The Roane County Raiders knocked out the Ripley Vikings 42-6.

The Wirt County Tigers dropped their fourth straight game as they fell to Wahama at home 52-21.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.