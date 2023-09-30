Haunted Parkersburg Tours return for their 27th year

Haunted Parkersburg Tours are a staple in the Mid-Ohio Valley.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Haunted Parkersburg Tours are back for their 27th year. They’re an autumn staple in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The tours take people on a two mile walk around downtown Parkersburg, exploring the area’s history with a haunted twist.

Stories vary from year to year and audience to audience.

Tour official Scarlett Sheppard describes the energy of the walks as relaxed, educational, and of course…spooky.

“Can’t forget the good old Mothman. Basically our state mascot at this point. We also always bring up Quincy Hill and all of the many stories associated with Quincy Hill, especially the Civil War stories, and of course we always end up at Riverview Cemetery with its many residents living or paranormally alive,” she said.

Tours cost $15 for people 13 and up and $10 for kids five to 12.

You can pay in person with cash or Venmo or schedule in advance online at hauntedparkersburgtours.com.

