Parkersburg is one step closer to potentially getting a new historic district

By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg is one step closer to getting a third historic district. The West Virginia Archives and History commission voted for the application to go to the final step of the vetting process.

If the application makes it through the next step of the process, lower Market Street and lower Juliana Street will be called The Downtown Parkersburg Historic District. This would mean an easier avenue for property owners in that area to get grants from the state historic preservation office as well as use historic tax credits.

Downtown PKB Executive Director Amanda Stevens said, “We are thrilled. We are so happy because, as you said, so much time and effort has gone into this and it’s going to be a great addition to downtown Parkersburg.”

Stevens said the final step of the process is for the National Register of Historic Places to give the greenlight. She hopes they’ll get an answer by the end of this year.

Officials have been working on this endeavor for over two years. This includes the city, Downtown PKB, and the Wood County Historic Landmarks Commission.

For more details, click the link below.

Parkersburg aims to get a third area designated as a historic district (wtap.com)

