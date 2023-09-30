This is Home: Father-son duo gets inducted into the PHS Hall of Fame

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Matt and Mark McCullough of Parkersburg High school achieved the great accomplishment of being inducted into the PHS Hall of Fame.

But for the McCullough’s this accomplishment meant just a little more. They were inducted on the same day as a father-son duo.

“It’s something you don’t see very often father & son go in to a Hall of Fame at the same time. I mean I’m really thrilled he’s worked really hard to get there,” said the elder Mark McCullough.

The opportunity for Mark to enter the Hall of Fame is something he never expected as a kid watching the Big Red’s.

“I never thought I would be 71 years old and never thought that I would have the opportunity to be part of what I consider the greatest thing going, Big Red football,” said Mark.

For Matt thinking of all the hours they put in to get where they are today is satisfying.

“You can’t help but think of all the hours we spent training together. I started kicking a football when I was 9 or 10 years old. Playing soccer and my dad was surprised by how far it went,” said Matt.

“It’s not about trophies, it’s not about hall of fame our trophies are the players,” said Mark.

When asked what they wanted their legacy to be through Parkersburg Mark said " I hope it’s the connection between quality people that we put out. People talk about doing this and doing that but you have to have good students and people,” On a similar tune Matt said “That we were willing to help any athlete not necessarily an athlete from Parkersburg or Parkersburg high school. The lesson I picked up from watching my father was how good of a coach he was and how important developing those relationships was...”

Excerpt from PHS athletics:

In a case of coach and pupil, there are not two better examples than the McCullough’s. Both graduates of PHS, Mark is 1970 and Matt in 2000, they left a lasting impression on the Big Red football scene.

Father Mark became a PHS special teams coach in 1997 and has worked kicking camps at Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Appalachian State in addition to working with NFL kicking coach Doug Blevins of the Cowboys and Dolphins.

At PHS the elder McCullough coached on four state championships teams and two state runners-up. Teams he helped coach compiled a 121-33 record under head coaches Marshall Burdette and Bernie Buttrey. He coached seven first team all-state kickers and punters and three NCAA D1 kickers.

After graduation from high school, Mark spent 25 years in the Army/WV National Guard as a flight medic. A former broadcaster on the radio of Big Red games, he has been married to the former Judy Davis for 51 years and has a daughter Marie in addition to his kicking offspring.

One of his prize pupils proved to be son Matt, who was the Big Red kicker-punter in 40 games with 106 career kicking points. In 1999 as a senior he made first team all-state and had 64 points by his foot. He finished with eight career field goals with a long of 46 yards. He also put 70 kickoffs into the end zone with 57 coming his senior season. He averaged 35 yards per punt with very little return yardage because he excelled in his father’s directional punt scheme, which was focused on angling the ball to the sidelines to avoid return opportunities.

As a senior the younger McCullough kicked a 40-yard field goal that proved to be the deciding margin in a 31-28 win over Riverside in the state championship game.

