Annual Disabled American Veteran Golf Scramble

Golf tournament raises money for disabled veterans
By Alexander King
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 52 held their second annual Veterans Mobility Golf Scramble on Saturday, Sept. 30. The event took place at the Oxbow Golf Course.

Participants had the chance to win a new vehicle, a fifty-fifty drawing, and a cash payout for the top three teams.

DAV Commander Ron Hudson shared how the event helps the organization’s mission.

“All this is to raise funds so that we can continue to provide veterans with mobility: lift chairs, motorized scooters, motorized wheelchairs, and walkers. We’re just looking to help the veterans and their dependents out that need the help. Nobody should be stuck in a couch or in a house because they can’t get around by themselves,” said Hudson.

He added that the DAV will accept donations of items that help to improve the mobility of disabled veterans. Those interested in helping the cause may reach Hudson by calling 740-371-4427.

