Annual Jim Kessel Invitational at Parkersburg High School

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday was a busy day for about 10 high school marching bands in W. Va. as they performed in two competitions around Parkersburg.

In the afternoon, several bands went across town where they warmed up for their second competition at Parkersburg High School.

The annual Jim Kessel Invitational brought a total of 18 high schools from across the state to Stadium Field for the competition.

High schools that competed were: Webster Co., Wahama, Wirt Co., Liberty Harrison, Williamstown, Paden City, Tyler Co., Liberty, Independence, Hurricane, St. Marys, North Marion, Bluefield, Greenbrier East, Robert C. Byrd, Ripley, Richwood, and Parkersburg South.

Parkersburg High School also performed their show but were not judged due to hosting the competition.

On top of bands competing, Glennville State University made a special appearance for students and spectators.

Other competitions:

Parkersburg South High School

Marietta High School

