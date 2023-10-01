Boxers Bed & Biscuits K9 Carnival

Boxers K9 Carnival
Boxers K9 Carnival(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Boxers Bed & Biscuits had dogs of all breeds partying and playing games during the first ever K9 Carnival that was held Sunday, Oct. 1.

Some dogs were prepared for a costume contest; including an entrepreneur and professional good girl running a popcorn stand.

Marketing Manager for Boxers, Alexis Foster, shared more about the carnival.

“A day for dogs is just something that came to mind; A K9 carnival where dogs can play games, get food, and prizes and treats. Just something fun for them in the area.”

The carnival was not only to give dogs a fun day but also help dogs when their families need it.

“Ciara’s Grace Fund is something we do here where people can donate. We unfortunately lost a team member to cancer, so we created a fund where people can donate. It helps the needy and homeless pets in our community. So spaying/neutering, hospitalized owners who can’t afford pet care, parents who have passed away; their dogs can come and board with us and we take care of them.”

Haley Sargent brought her dog Cersei to the carnival for the interaction Cersei would get with other dogs.

“I think the socialization is great, and she’s a very friendly pup so she’s done amazingly well. She doesn’t know a stranger, and it’s been amazing seeing all of the other dogs.”

If you missed this year’s K9 Carnival, Foster added that they are already planning on holding another one next year.

