Marietta hosts 62nd annual Band-O-Rama

Marietta senior Jordyn Campbell said she is not taking the moment for granted.
Marietta senior Jordyn Campbell said she is not taking the moment for granted.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The 62nd annual Band-O-Rama is taking place at Don Drumm Stadium.

14 bands are participating in the competition including Marietta’s Wall of Sound, Belpre, Point Pleasant, and Fort Frye.

“Knowing this is going to be my last Band-O-Rama where I’m on the field doing what I love it is bittersweet,” said Marietta’s color guard section leader. “I know I’ve worked extremely hard to get to where I am. I’m definitely going to miss it. I’m going to miss the people I’ve grown so close to over the years and the environment that has become such a safe place to me.”

Marietta’s Band-O-Rama is one of three marching band competitions taking place in the Mid-Ohio Valley today.

