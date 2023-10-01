Marietta hosts 62nd annual Band-O-Rama

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The 62nd annual Band-O-Rama is taking place at Don Drumm Stadium.

Band-O-Rama is the oldest running marching band competition in Ohio.

14 bands are participating in the competition including Marietta’s Wall of Sound, Belpre, Point Pleasant, and Fort Frye.

Marietta senior Jordyn Campbell said she is not taking the moment for granted.

“Knowing this is going to be my last Band-O-Rama where I’m on the field doing what I love it is bittersweet,” said Marietta’s color guard section leader. “I know I’ve worked extremely hard to get to where I am. I’m definitely going to miss it. I’m going to miss the people I’ve grown so close to over the years and the environment that has become such a safe place to me.”

Marietta’s Band-O-Rama is one of three marching band competitions taking place in the Mid-Ohio Valley today.

