Parkersburg South’s annual marching band competition

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday was a busy day for high school marching bands across the Mid-Ohio Valley.

In the morning, Parkersburg South High School Marching Band held a competition at the Erickson All-Sports Facility.

The fifth annual Patriot Marching Band Invitational brought 12 bands from across W. Va. to Parkersburg for the competition.

The bands preformed shows that they have been working on for weeks if not months at this point in the season.

High schools that competed were: Capital; Webster County; St. Marys; Magnolia; Paden City; Liberty; Wirt Co.; Parkersburg; Williamstown; Richwood; Robert C. Byrd HS; and Ripley.

Parkersburg South’s band performed their show but was not judged due to them hosting the competition.

