Washington County Democratic Party’s All American Picnic

DEVOLA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County Democratic Party held an all American picnic Sunday evening, Oct. 1.

The picnic had traditional picnic games, food, music, and more for those that stopped by.

Candidates were there to discuss issue one and other ballot issues with voters.

Washington County Democratic Party Vice-Chair Harley Noland shared why they decided to hold the picnic.

“It’s a way for our people to meet the candidates that will be in the November election. It’s a county wide activity to make friends and associate with one another,” said Noland.

Even though the picnic ended at 7 p.m., Noland added that they plan on holding another one next year.

