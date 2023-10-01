Williamstown hosts 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Those hoping to put an end to Alzheimer’s gathered in Tomlinson Park in Williamstown on the morning of Friday, Sept. 30. The 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Mid-Ohio Valley took place from 9 a.m. until noon. The goal of the benefit was to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Event participant Gigi Peterson explained why she and her family took part in the annual walk.

“In 2014 we lost our mom to Alzheimer’s. The walk is important because it’s a great fundraiser. For the first time they’ve actually got medicine approved by the FDA that will slow down the progress of Alzheimer’s, and to me that is a wonderful thing,” said Peterson.

Event coordinator Kelli Lewis counted hundreds of participants. She said this year’s walk raised $47,000 to further Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Donations for this year’s event can be made through December 31 by visiting alz.org/walk.

