2023 Burn Ban Restrictions in OH. and W.VA.

October means the return of burning restrictions in both OH. and W.Va.
October means the return of burning restrictions in both OH. and W.Va.
By Carrie Rose and L.V. Hissem
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - October means the return of burning restrictions in both Ohio and West Virginia.

In Ohio, it is illegal to burn in October and November between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

It is also illegal to burn from October 1 to December 31 between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in West Virginia.

Both states have burn bans in March, April, and May as well.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people arrested in Racine, Ohio
Three Chemours employees performing routine maintenance procedures may have been exposed to...
UPDATE: Chemours releases statement about employees exposed to by-product chemical
This Is Home
This is Home: Father-son duo gets inducted into the PHS Hall of Fame
Football Scores from September 29
2023 Football Frenzy Week 7 Recap
Haunted Parkersburg Tours are a staple in the Mid-Ohio Valley.
Haunted Parkersburg Tours return for their 27th year

Latest News

Boxers K9 Carnival
Boxers Bed & Biscuits K9 Carnival
Walk raised $47,000 for Alzheimer's-related causes
2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Mid-Ohio Valley
Golf scramble held to help disabled veterans.
Annual Disabled American Veteran Golf Scramble
Jim Kessel Invitational brought schools from across the state to Parkersburg.
Annual Jim Kessel Invitational at Parkersburg High School