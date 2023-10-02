2023 Burn Ban Restrictions in OH. and W.VA.
October means the return of burning restrictions in both OH. and W.Va.
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - October means the return of burning restrictions in both Ohio and West Virginia.
In Ohio, it is illegal to burn in October and November between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
It is also illegal to burn from October 1 to December 31 between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in West Virginia.
Both states have burn bans in March, April, and May as well.
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.