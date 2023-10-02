Barlow fair comes to an end this weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The oldest independent fair ended its 152nd weekend this weekend.

The fair board found a way this year to incorporate old traditions with traditions that are established this year.

Barlow Fair Director, Blake Campbell, says other board members were finding ways to draw in a younger crowd with innovations as simple as accepting credit/debit cards this year.

“That was a task for myself and some younger board members coming on to get with today’s traditions but keeping with the past traditions. It’s truly holding on to the traditions and looking back at our history so that we can teach today’s generation about where we came from but also look at where we’re going,” said Campbell.

Although the fair just ended Campbell says they have already started building towards next year and are excited to continue the innovation they started this year.

