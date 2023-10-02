“Dig” for a Cure to “Serve” a Good Cause

The annual charity volleyball tournament is to be held on Tuesday at Fort Frye High School
By L.V. Hissem
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual “Dig” for a Cure volleyball match will take place at Fort Frye High School on October 2.

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the event is meant to raise money for cancer-related charities.

This year, all of the proceeds from the game will go to Strecker Cancer Center

Tickets can be bought at the door on the night of the game.

The Junior Varsity game will be at 5:30 p.m. and the Varsity Tip Off will be at 7:00 p.m.

Each player will choose a person to represent in the game and will play in their honor.

The teams would like to express their gratitude to the community for their continued support.

