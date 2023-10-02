Memorial Health System recognized by American Heart Association

By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – Memorial Health System received multiple awards from the American Heart Association (AHA).

The awards were based on the Get With The Guidelines Program. Memorial Health System (MHS) was awarded with:

· Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Silver Plus Award

· Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

· Get With The Guidelines Rural Health Bronze Award

The Get With The Guidelines - Stroke program is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to the latest scientific treatment guidelines, according to a statement from MHS. The program utilizes the expertise of the AMA to get the latest information to hospitals.

The Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll recognizes hospitals for providing the most up-to-date, evidence-based care for patients with type 2 diabetes who are hospitalized with heart failure, heart attack, or stroke.

Marietta Memorial Hospital and the emergency room at Belpre Medical Campus are certified as Primary Stroke Centers by the Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program.

