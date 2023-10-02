MOV announces Trick or Treat dates, times

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - October has arrived in the Mid-Ohio Valley. The leaves are changing and Halloween is right around the corner.

Many parts of the MOV have already announced the dates and times of their Trick or Treat. Not all of them are on Oct. 31.

West Virginia

Parkersburg: Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Vienna: Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Williamstown: Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

St. Marys: Saturday, Oct. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., parade at 7 p.m.

Belmont: Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Elizabeth: Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Harrisville: Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ravenswood: Date and time set at council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Ripley: Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ohio

Marietta: Saturday, Oct. 28, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Belpre: Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Barlow: To Be Determined

Beverly: Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Athens: Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pomeroy: Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Middleport: Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuppers Plains: Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Chester: Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Syracuse: Saturday, Oct. 28, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Racine: Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

McConnelsville: Saturday, Oct. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Caldwell: Thursday: Oct. 26, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
2023 Burn Ban Restrictions in OH. and W.VA.
Three Chemours employees performing routine maintenance procedures may have been exposed to...
UPDATE: Chemours releases statement about employees exposed to by-product chemical
Boxers K9 Carnival
Boxers Bed & Biscuits K9 Carnival
Marietta senior Jordyn Campbell said she is not taking the moment for granted.
Marietta hosts 62nd annual Band-O-Rama
Community members showed up to watch students from 13 bands perform shows that they have worked...
Parkersburg South’s annual marching band competition

Latest News

WTAP News @ 5
Turning Back The Dial - Zach Shrivers
Boxers K9 Carnival
Boxers Bed & Biscuits K9 Carnival
Every Monday in October, Alexa takes an in depth look at child abuse and neglect in the...
A closer look at the issue of child abuse and neglect in the M.O.V.
Stacy Houser shows Henry and Alexa how to use tennis balls to work on hand-eye coordination
Movement Monday! This week focuses on hand-eye coordination