MOV announces Trick or Treat dates, times

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - October has arrived in the Mid-Ohio Valley. The leaves are changing and Halloween is right around the corner.

Many parts of the MOV have already announced the dates and times of their Trick or Treat. Not all of them are on Oct. 31.

West Virginia

Parkersburg: Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Vienna: Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Williamstown: Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

St. Marys: Saturday, Oct. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., parade at 7 p.m.

Belmont: Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Elizabeth: Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Harrisville: Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ravenswood: Date and time set at council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Ripley: Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ohio

Marietta: Saturday, Oct. 28, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Belpre: Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Barlow: To Be Determined

Beverly: Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Athens: Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pomeroy: Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Middleport: Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuppers Plains: Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Chester: Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Syracuse: Saturday, Oct. 28, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Racine: Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

McConnelsville: Saturday, Oct. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Caldwell: Thursday: Oct. 26, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.