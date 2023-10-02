Movement Monday! This week focuses on hand-eye coordination

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

This week’s workout uses tennis balls to focus on hand-eye coordination!

For these movements you will need tennis balls, are any other small balls you have. Stacy reminds that you can do a certain number of reps if you’d like, but she prefers 20 second intervals.

Single toss and catch- 20 seconds. Get into a squat position. Use one Tennis ball. Throw it slightly in the air and catch it. Repeat. Modification - if you’d like to make it a little more challenging, try looking out instead of at the ball. Switch to the other hand.

Rest - You can rest for 10-20 seconds or go straight into the next move.

Corkscrew- 20 seconds. Start with your feet together. Using one ball, make a circle around your head, then around your waist, then again around your ankles. You will be squatting down to circle around your ankles. Stand up and repeat. Repeat going the opposite direction.

Rest - 20 seconds.

Double toss and catch- 20 seconds. You will use two tennis balls, one in each hand. Go into a squat position. Like with the single toss and catch, throw one ball slightly in the air and catch. This time, following the catch, throw the other ball in the other hand slightly in the air. Repeat, alternating hands for each toss.

Repeat all movements - you can repeat the movements if you would like.

You can see the moves demonstrated and further explained in the story’s video.

You can read more about on Stacy Houser and Temple Challenge on her website: https://www.thetemplechallenge.com/how-it-started

You should consult with your doctor before doing any activities.

