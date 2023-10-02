Wood County Road to be closed

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A road in Wood County will be closed for multiple days.

Wood County Route 3/12, also known as Garrison Lane, will be closed to all traffic.

Route 3/12 will be closed from Tuesday, Oct. 3, to Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. The road will be closed between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Route 3/12 will be closed from the intersection of Wood County Route 2/1, Bull Run Road, to the intersection of County Route 2/3, Carpenters Run Road, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.