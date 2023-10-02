Wood County Road to be closed

(MGN / Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A road in Wood County will be closed for multiple days.

Wood County Route 3/12, also known as Garrison Lane, will be closed to all traffic.

Route 3/12 will be closed from Tuesday, Oct. 3, to Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. The road will be closed between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Route 3/12 will be closed from the intersection of Wood County Route 2/1, Bull Run Road, to the intersection of County Route 2/3, Carpenters Run Road, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
2023 Burn Ban Restrictions in OH. and W.VA.
Three Chemours employees performing routine maintenance procedures may have been exposed to...
UPDATE: Chemours releases statement about employees exposed to by-product chemical
Boxers K9 Carnival
Boxers Bed & Biscuits K9 Carnival
Marietta senior Jordyn Campbell said she is not taking the moment for granted.
Marietta hosts 62nd annual Band-O-Rama
Community members showed up to watch students from 13 bands perform shows that they have worked...
Parkersburg South’s annual marching band competition

Latest News

OSHP provides pedestrian safety tips
Memorial Health System recognized by American Heart Association
MOV announces Trick or Treat dates, times
WTAP News @ 5
Turning Back The Dial - Zach Shrivers