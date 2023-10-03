Beverly, Ohio. (WTAP) - Fort Frye High School and Waterford High School come together every October to raise money for cancer.

A Dig for a Cure has been held for at least 25 years and this year Fort Frye hosted the event. Every year, the location of Dig for a Cure alternates between the 2 schools. Next October Waterford will host the event at their High School.

The purpose of Dig for a Cure is to help show support and all the funds collected this year will go to the Komen Foundation.

“This is to help raise awareness for Breast Cancer or really any type of cancer and help raise money to go towards that cause.” said Amanda Duskey, Fort Frye’s Varsity Volleyball Coach.

Each player in tonight’s game chose someone to honor or remember as they played.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.