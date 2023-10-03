Emergency Alert Test Oct. 4th: Possible Hazard for DV Survivors

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A nationwide emergency alert test has been scheduled for Oct. 4, 2023, at 2:20 p.m. ET.

The alert announced by FEMA and the FCC will be sent to all TV’s, radios, and cell phones.

The purpose of the Oct. 4 test is to ensure that the systems continue to be an effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.

Beginning at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET, cell towers will broadcast the test for approximately 30 minutes.

These tests, while intended to preserve the public’s safety, may prove to put some people in harm’s way.

For those in domestic violence situations who may have hidden phones for safety purposes, this alert can prove to be less of a help...and more of a hindrance.

Teri Combs is the Executive Director of Eve Inc., a local domestic violence shelter.

Combs encourages those in a domestic violence situation to turn their phone off IMMEDIATELY.

“With this happening tomorrow, we hope that’s not a trigger and we have more phone calls, but just realize that you are in the big picture, you’re safe. Our phone number is 740-374-5819. That’s the phone number we don’t want you to forget, but we want you to remember you’re not just a number to us. There might be 90,000 phone calls that come to the hotline every year, but your phone number and your phone call is going to be what’s important to us. So let us help you.”

Combs says that you can check your phone in the morning if you need to charge it, but you should turn the phone off again to ensure the alert is not heard from the hidden phone.

“We know that the first and foremost is that for anybody who is a survivor, that their safety. So, we want them to have that turned off. If they can’t turn it off, keep it with them at all times then.”

In case the Oct. 4 test is postponed due to widespread severe weather or other significant events, the back-up testing date is Oct. 11.

For those who have survived and are currently surviving domestic violence situations, Combs left off by saying that there is always help for you should you need it.

“Every domestic violence survivor needs to remember, first and foremost, you are a survivor. You are worthy. We’re there to help you, we’re there to support you, and if you call us, we’ll be there for you.”

The number for EVE Inc.’s safety hotline is 740-374-5819. Combs says that, should you call the hotline, the phone will be answered by a trained person who will help you understand the list of things that you can put in your go-bag along with your phone. The person on the phone will also walk those who call through the steps of what they can do for their safety.

Additionally, the number for the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233

Should you be in a domestic violence situation that escalates into an emergency, call 911.

