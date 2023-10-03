Faith & Blue aims to bridge gap between faith, community, and law enforcement

Pastor Brian Leversee from Fellowship Baptist Church and Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer join Alexa in the Daybreak Studio.
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Vienna church is partnering with area police departments to host a “faith and blue” event to help build the bonds between communities and those who protect them.

As part of a national initiative, both Washington County and Wood County law enforcement will be participating.

On October 8, 2023, Fellowship Baptist Church will hold a special worship service at 11am highlighting the calling of those who protect and serve.

Following the service, there will be lunch, games, candy, inflatables, law enforcement vehicles and displays.

Pastor Brian Leversee from Fellowship Baptist Church said the event is open to the entire community. If you have your own service you attend and want to stop by for the fun and community building, Pastor Brian said that part of the event will start around 12 p.m.

Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer said that it’s important to be a part of these events to be able to positively connect with everyone. He highlighted that this event is all inclusive.

You can find more information on the church’s website:  https://fellowshipchurch.net/

Or on its Facebook page:   https://www.facebook.com/FellowshipBaptistChurch

